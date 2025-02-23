Peskov called Putin and Trump unique presidents

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are absolutely unique leaders, although each in his own way.

This opinion was expressed by the press secretary of the head of the Russian state, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, News.Az infroms via Russian media.

"President Trump won the election with a result that is unique for America. Even in the states that are in doubt. President Trump has party control in both chambers. That is, in terms of the stability of his authority, his power, he is an absolutely unique president of the United States," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

However, he continued, Putin is "no less a unique president than Trump." "This is a president who has been in power for 25 years. And whose level of public support is unprecedentedly off the charts. No matter what anyone says," Peskov recalled, pointing to the incredible consolidation of Russians around Putin.

News.Az