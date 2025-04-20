Peskov: Putin did not give the order to extend the Easter truce

Peskov: Putin did not give the order to extend the Easter truce

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual televised year-end press conference and phone-in held in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Right

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Easter truce will expire at midnight next night, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given any orders to extend it, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Putin announced the ceasefire at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. It is in effect from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 Moscow time on April 21 - a total of 30 hours.

"There were no other orders," Peskov answered the question of whether the ceasefire would expire on the night of April 21 or could be extended.

News.Az