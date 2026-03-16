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Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said on Wednesday his cabinet could be sworn in by mid-May and take quick steps to release billions of suspended European Union funding, while clashing with allies of his predecessor who remain in place.15 Apr 2026-16:39
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Hungary’s election winner Peter Magyar met President Tamas Sulyok on Wednesday in Budapest, following a decisive parliamentary election victory that reshaped the country’s political landscape.15 Apr 2026-12:30
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Editor’s note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist, a scholar of Japanese studies, and a political observer, as well as a member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.14 Apr 2026-14:37
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Slovakia has signaled a willingness to maintain close ties with Hungary following a major political shift in Budapest.13 Apr 2026-09:45
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Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary elections rose to 54.14% by 1:00 p.m., the highest level recorded at this stage in recent elections, according to official data.12 Apr 2026-17:34
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As Hungary heads into a crucial election, a growing number of young voters are turning away from longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with some saying they may leave the country if he wins another term.06 Apr 2026-15:50
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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is rallying online supporters in a “40-day digital challenge” ahead of the April 12 parliamentary vote, as his nationalist Fidesz party faces its toughest challenge in 16 years.16 Mar 2026-17:17
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