Philippines' Duterte threatens jail to those who refuse coronavirus vaccine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail anyone who refuses to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as the nation battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Duterte made the comments Monday following reports of low turnouts at vaccination sites in the capital of Manila, according to The Straits Times.

"You choose, vaccine, or I will have you jailed," Duterte said during a televised program.

"Don't get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country," said Duterte. "I'm just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government," he added.

While 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date, 23,749 Filipinos have died from the virus.

As of June 20, approximately 2.1 million people in the country with a population of 110 million have received both doses of a vaccine.

