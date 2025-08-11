PM Albanese announces Australia will recognize Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, aligning with leaders of France, Britain, and Canada who have expressed similar intentions.

His remarks followed weeks of urging from within his Cabinet and from many in Australia to recognize a Palestinian state and amid growing criticism from officials in his government over suffering and starvation in Gaza. Australia’s government has also criticized plans announced in recent days by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a fresh, sweeping military offensive in Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Albanese told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday that Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state will be formalized at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The acknowledgement was “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” Albanese said.

