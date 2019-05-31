PM Novruz Mammadov attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat

PM Novruz Mammadov attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov is visiting Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat, to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, AzerTag reports.

On May 30, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Turkmenistan last November as well as the negotiations held and the documents signed during the visit played an important role in expanding relations between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in a variety of areas, including trade, economy and energy.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov attended a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat on May 31.

News.Az

News.Az