Poland accuses Russia of violating international law after drone strike on Polish factory in Ukraine

A Russian drone strike hit a Polish flooring plant in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia during an overnight attack from Tuesday to Wednesday. Photo: Vinnytsia Reg. Military Admin./Anadolu via Getty Images

Poland has accused Russia of breaching international law after a Russian drone strike severely damaged a Polish-owned factory in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

The overnight attack on Wednesday targeted a facility owned by the Barlinek Group, a leading manufacturer of wooden flooring. The strike left the factory inoperable for at least six months and injured seven people, including two seriously, according to Polish officials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said the plant was “deliberately targeted,” noting that five drones struck the site out of 28 launched against Vinnytsia.

“The attack on the Barlinek company’s plant in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish property and deals with civilian production only, is a violation of international law,” Wronski wrote on X.

Following the strike, Warsaw summoned a Russian embassy representative to lodge an official protest, condemning what it called an unlawful assault on civilian infrastructure and private property belonging to a NATO member state.

The incident adds fresh tension to already strained relations between Moscow and Warsaw, which has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

