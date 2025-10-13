Poland charges Russian couple with spying, plotting parcel bomb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish prosecutors have charged a Russian couple with spying for Moscow, with one also accused of plotting to send a parcel bomb, authorities said on Monday.

The couple, identified as Igor R. and his wife Irina, allegedly provided Russian intelligence with information on Russian opposition activists in Poland and their supporters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Igor R. is additionally charged with participating in a plot to send a parcel containing explosives, nitroglycerine, and military-grade detonators via courier. A Ukrainian citizen was previously charged in connection with the scheme.

European authorities have been on high alert since a series of explosions at courier depots in Britain, Germany, and near Warsaw in July 2024, incidents which Western officials attributed to Russia. Moscow has denied the accusations.

News.Az