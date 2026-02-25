Poland charges six over smuggling tech to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has charged six people with attempting to smuggle sanctioned high-tech equipment to Russia, prosecutors said, in a case linked to efforts to block supplies that could support Russia’s military capabilities.

The suspects include four Belarusian nationals and two Polish citizens, who were detained on February 18. Polish prosecutors said they attempted to move devices used to automate the production of integrated circuits through Belarus, violating international sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said the equipment could be used in the production of military technology, including components for combat drones.

“Violating sanctions laws constitutes a criminal offense punishable by at least three years in prison,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Three of the suspects have been placed in three months of pretrial detention, while the remaining three face police supervision, bail, and travel bans.

Poland has repeatedly warned of attempts by Russia and Belarus to undermine countries supporting Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Prosecutors said earlier actions by Poland’s National Revenue Administration helped prevent the smuggling of the machine, disrupting what could have become a supply route for military equipment to Russian forces operating in eastern Ukraine.

News.Az