Poland charges teen over alleged school attack plot

Polish authorities have charged an 18-year-old man with preparing a planned attack on a school and allegedly promoting extremist ideology online, officials said.

According to Poland’s special services, prosecutors accused the suspect of publicly inciting violence and spreading hate based on national and religious differences through the internet. Investigators also allege he was preparing for an attack around the 2024–2025 period, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the investigation found the suspect had collected information related to weapons, explosives, and other dangerous materials, as well as methods of carrying out attacks. Authorities said notes linked to the suspect indicated a planned target in the Podkarpackie region in southeastern Poland.

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 18 years in prison. Authorities did not disclose how the accused responded to the charges.

