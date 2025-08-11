Poland charges Ukrainian citizen in parcel bomb case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish prosecutors have charged a Ukrainian citizen, Kristina S., with involvement in sending a parcel bomb through a courier company, the country’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) announced on Monday.

An indictment has been filed at the District Court in Piotrkow Trybunalski, a central Polish town. Kristina S. faces charges under a section of the penal code related to causing damage through arson or explosions. The charges do not include collaboration with foreign intelligence services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The parcel was discovered at a courier warehouse in the nearby city of Lodz. Authorities have not disclosed any possible motive for the act.

European security agencies have remained on high alert following a string of explosions at courier depots across Britain, Germany, and near Warsaw in July 2024. Western officials have attributed these incidents to Russian sabotage, allegations Moscow denies.

According to ABW, Kristina S. allegedly participated in shipping a parcel containing explosives, an initiating device, and electric detonators. The parcel was identified as a shaped charge bomb capable of causing significant damage to critical infrastructure, based on a chemical expert's assessment.

The investigation also involves another Ukrainian and two Russian citizens. Two suspects are currently detained in connection with the case, Polish prosecutors said.

News.Az