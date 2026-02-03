Poland detains Defence Ministry employee over suspected Russia ties
Photo credit: Depositphotos
In Poland, counterintelligence "carried out a major special operation and detained a Defense Ministry official on suspicion of working for Russia."
The 60-year-old official of the Defense Strategy and Planning Department, who has worked in the Defense Ministry since the 1990s, was detained, News.Az reports, citing Onet.
He is suspected of cooperating with Russian and Belarusian intelligence.
By Ulviyya Salmanli