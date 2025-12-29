Poland expands rocket program with €3.3B South Korean JV

Poland has signed a multi-billion euro contract to develop domestic capabilities for manufacturing precision-guided rockets for its HOMAR-K multiple rocket launcher program, the state-run Armament Agency announced on Monday.

The 14 billion złoty (€3.3 billion) deal, which expands on a series of major defense contracts with Warsaw’s South Korean partners, covers the delivery of 239-mm CGR-080 precision-guided rockets with a range of 80 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The missiles will be produced in a newly-built facility in Poland starting in 2030 by a consortium led by Polish-Korean joint-venture Hanwha WB Advanced System together with Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace.