Poland expands rocket program with €3.3B South Korean JV

Poland has signed a multi-billion euro contract to develop domestic capabilities for manufacturing precision-guided rockets for its HOMAR-K multiple rocket launcher program, the state-run Armament Agency announced on Monday.

The 14 billion złoty (€3.3 billion) deal, which expands on a series of major defense contracts with Warsaw’s South Korean partners, covers the delivery of 239-mm CGR-080 precision-guided rockets with a range of 80 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The missiles will be produced in a newly-built facility in Poland starting in 2030 by a consortium led by Polish-Korean joint-venture Hanwha WB Advanced System together with Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. 

The second contract, signed in April 2024, provided for 72 additional launcher modules, logistics and training, integration work, more missiles and further technical support.

Poland has earmarked 4.8 percent of its GDP for defense spending in 2026, making it NATO’s top spender relative to the size of its economy.


