Poland issues work visas to 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens

A meeting with Azerbaijanis, living in various European countries, was held at the Polish Labor and Social Policy Ministry in Warsaw with the organizational support of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Europe and the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora said in a message on May 8.

The Congress of Azerbaijanis of Europe informed the meeting about the activities of Azerbaijanis in Europe. It was noted that Azerbaijanis living in Europe, including in Poland, have launched new projects under the leadership of the Congress over the past year.

The ministry's official representative Magdalena Sweklej informed about the number and activities of Azerbaijanis arriving in Poland, Trend reports.

"Over the past year, Poland issued work visas to 1,000 citizens of Azerbaijan. If previously people engaged in physical labor came to Poland, now specialists in the field of information technology prevail. Azerbaijanis are actively working in the field of technology," she said.

She noted that the number of Polish tourists visiting Azerbaijan also increased. According to her, the reason is the e-visa system applied in Azerbaijan.

The meeting participants also were informed about the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian aggression that lasts 25 years, and more than one million refugees who were driven out from their native lands as a result of the conflict.

Videos and printed materials about the Khojaly genocide were also presented at the meeting.

