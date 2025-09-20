Poland scrambles jets after Russian strikes near border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft early Saturday after Russia launched airstrikes against western Ukraine near the Polish border, the country’s armed forces said.

The military raised air defense and radar systems to their highest readiness level, with nearly all of Ukraine under air raid alerts at the time, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The operation ended shortly after 0500 GMT once the strikes ceased. Poland described the measures as “preventative and aimed at securing airspace in areas adjacent to the threatened area.”

