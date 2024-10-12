Police officer, two others killed in shooting in Russia’s Ingushetia
- 12 Oct 2024 12:11
- 12 Oct 2024 12:14
- 1009071
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/police-officer-two-others-killed-in-shooting-in-russias-ingushetia Copied
Three individuals, including a police officer, were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Russia’s Ingushetia Republic.The attack targeted a vehicle carrying police officers, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
Preliminary reports confirm the casualties
Several were also injured in the attack.
An investigation is underway, it said.