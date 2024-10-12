Police officer, two others killed in shooting in Russia’s Ingushetia

Three individuals, including a police officer, were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Russia’s Ingushetia Republic.

The attack targeted a vehicle carrying police officers, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Preliminary reports confirm the casualtiesSeveral were also injured in the attack.An investigation is underway, it said.

