Police searching Armenian Football Federation ex-President's apartment

Special police detachments are conducting a search in the apartment of former President of the Armenian Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan, and in several buildings linked to his name.

"The search is conducted along the lines of a criminal case that has been initiated," News.am cited the press service of the police as saying.



In the period from 2012 to 2018, Hayrapetyan, being President of the Armenian Development Bank and owner of Zeytun Furniture Factory OJSC, had organized the construction and renovation of stadiums and sports schools in several Armenian cities. Police received information that Hayrapetyan had embezzled large sums of money by failing to perform, or partially performing, the planned amount of work, and by preparing false and untrue enforcement acts.

