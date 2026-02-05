Police seize 16kg of drugs from ex-con in Azerbaijan

Police seize 16kg of drugs from ex-con in Azerbaijan

Police in Azerbaijan’s Samukh district have detained a previously convicted man after discovering more than 16 kilograms of illegal drugs in his possession, authorities said on February 5.

According to the Interior Ministry’s Ganja regional press service, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Heydar Guliyev, was arrested during operational measures carried out by officers of the Samukh District Police Department, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Law enforcement officials reported that officers found a total of 16 kilograms and 155 grams of narcotic substances, including hashish and marijuana, during the operation.

Investigators believe the suspect obtained the drugs with the intent to sell them. A criminal case has been launched, and a court has ordered pre-trial detention as the investigation continues.

Authorities said efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking remain a key priority, with police continuing operations aimed at disrupting narcotics distribution networks across the region.

News.Az