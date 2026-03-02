+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeff Kanne, a prominent Boston real estate investor who has deployed billions of dollars across the Greater Boston area over nearly 20 years, is pausing new investments due to local policy shifts and a statewide rent control measure on the November ballot.

Jeff Kanne, CEO of National Real Estate Advisors, manages about $10 billion for roughly 120 institutional clients and evaluates opportunities across 20 U.S. markets, from Charlotte to San Francisco. While demand for new housing in Boston remains strong, shifting rules and political developments tied to the mayor’s second term and the potential rent control law make returns harder to secure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pause affects pooled institutional funds, including pension money, that have supported high-profile Boston projects such as One Greenway, Bulfinch Crossing, and 300 Boylston Street. Removing this capital could slow projects developers rely on to move forward.

Regulatory considerations are central to Kanne’s decision, including approval timelines, energy-efficiency standards, and affordable-housing requirements. He previously delayed a Manhattan investment after a mayoral candidate pledged a rent freeze, highlighting how policy uncertainty impacts institutional capital.

City Hall, however, says new energy and affordability rules aim to create a more sustainable, inclusive city. Officials note that many current projects were permitted before the stricter requirements and that global market conditions also influence investment flows. The administration continues discussions with developers to facilitate future projects.

