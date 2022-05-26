Polish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary group to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary group will visit Azerbaijan, said Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, News.az reports.

The diplomat said that the visit will take place in early June.



According to Rafal Poborski, the Polish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary group will hold discussions with their Azerbaijani counterparts in Baku:

"At the next stage, we are waiting for the visit of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Poland."



The ambassador added that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $ 108 million in 2021 and is expected to increase.

News.Az