Polish magazine publishes article on event held in Warsaw to mark centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

The article reads as follows:

On 12 November 2018, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation co-organized an event to mark the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. An exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan was displayed at the event. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Mazowieckie Province Governor Zdzislaw Sipiera took part in the event. The Azerbaijani delegation then visited a monument "In memory of fighters for independent Azerbaijan and Poland", which is the symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the Azerbaijani and Polish peoples.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador Hasan Hasanov spoke about the relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, the achievements made by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and gave information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The diplomat also emphasized the importance of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The guests were briefed on numerous events initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Polish Undersecretary of State Bartosz Cichocki said that the Poles participated in the establishment of the Azerbaijani state 100 years ago. The Polish Undersecretary of State noted that his country supports efforts towards finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the principles of international law.

The event also featured a concert of Azerbaijani and Polish musicians.

