Polish premier says peace talks to end Ukraine war could start in winter

According to media reports on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister has suggested that peace talks to end the war in Ukraine could begin this winter, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

Donald Tusk noted Poland would be greatly involved in any talks when it takes the EU’s rotating presidency on Jan.1, as he noted that his country has been among the most prominent supporters of Ukraine since Russia started its “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, according to public broadcaster TVP.“I really want Poland to be the country that will not only be present but will set the tone for these decisions that are to bring us security and secure Polish interests,” he said.Tusk said French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Warsaw on Thursday to provide details on talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris last weekend.He said he has been in constant contact with Poland’s Scandinavian and Baltic allies on the issue, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would visit Warsaw in the early days of Poland’s EU presidency.

News.Az