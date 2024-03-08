Political and international steps needed to eliminate Islamophobia: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political and international steps are needed to eliminate Islamophobia, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is always criticized when hosting such major international events, especially in the international media, which is controlled by the West,” Shafiyev said.

“Essentially, we need representatives of the academic circle to fight Islamophobia together. Unfortunately, the geopolitical problems we see in the world have revealed several problems, and here we see manifestations of Islamophobia. We all have to struggle against it,” he added.

