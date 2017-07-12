Poll on the streets of Yerevan: "Sargsyan is a shame of our nation" - VIDEO

Poll on the streets of Yerevan: "Sargsyan is a shame of our nation" - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the streets of Yerevan, young activists made a video interview asking only one question to the residents: "What do you think about Serzh Sargsyan?"

According to the activists themselves, only one in ten agreed to reply, and if the Armenian president watches this video, he will learn a lot about himself, haqqin.az reports.

It is clear that Sargsyan is aware of the general dislike for him. But he hardly suspected that many people call him "Crocodile Gena".

In general, Yerevan residents are unhappy with the rise in price, poverty, a difficult international situation, blaming the president for this.

Serzh Sargsyan was called a traitor, the head of the oligarchic junta. Someone said that he was not Armenian. Someone considers him "a shame of the nation."

At the same time, the softest answer to the question: "What do you think about Serzh Sargsyan?" was like "Nothing good".

News.Az

News.Az