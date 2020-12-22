Pompeo: U.S. ready to mediate discussions between Israel and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is ready to keep working with Israel and Lebanon on negotiations for a maritime boundary, as the countries struggle to come to an agreement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.



"Regrettably, despite goodwill on both sides, the parties remain far apart," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States remains ready to mediate constructive discussions and urges both sides to negotiate based on the respective maritime claims both have previously deposited at the United Nations," Reuters cited Pompeo as saying.

Lebanon and Israel have declared overlapping boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a resolution of the dispute would allow them to exploit offshore natural gas fields. The neighboring states have technically remained at war since the Arab-Israeli conflict of 1948-49.

(c) Reuters

News.Az

News.Az