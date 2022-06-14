Pope Francis hopes to meet with Russian Patriarch Kirill in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis said he hopes to hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Kazakhstan in September, News.Az reports citing La Stampa.

The Bishop of Rome said he was supposed to meet with Patriarch Kirill on June 14 in Jerusalem.

“But a decision was made by mutual agreement to postpone the meeting to a later date over the conflict in Ukraine. So that our dialogue was not misunderstood,” he said.

“I hope to meet him [Patriarch Kirill] in Kazakhstan in September. I hope I can greet him and talk a little with him as a pastor,” Pope Francis added.

News.Az