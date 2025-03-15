Pope Francis' hospitalization extended as recovery takes time - sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vatican sources have confirmed that Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia since February 14, is not expected to be discharged anytime soon.

According to sources, the 88-year-old pontiff's condition remains stable, but his recovery is progressing slowly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pope Francis' condition "continues to be stable," the source said. "The recovery process is slow and needs time to consolidate the improvements recorded in recent days," he added.

According to the Holy See press office, this is "a positive sign.".

