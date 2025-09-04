Pope Leo raises ‘tragic situation in Gaza’ in meeting with Israeli President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” during a meeting on Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican said.

The pontiff also urged the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and reaffirmed the Vatican’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“A prompt resumption of negotiations is hoped for … to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law,” the Vatican statement said.

Herzog thanked Pope Leo for the meeting in a post on X, saying he received a “warm welcome” at the Vatican. “Religious leaders and all who choose the path of peace must stand together in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as a first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region,” he added.

The Vatican did not disclose additional details about the meeting or its duration but released photos showing the two leaders standing side by side in the Apostolic Palace.

Leo, elected in May to succeed the late Pope Francis, has taken a more cautious tone than his predecessor on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. However, he has recently intensified calls to halt the conflict, issuing a “strong appeal” last week during his weekly public audience.

Thursday’s Vatican statement was unusually detailed, as statements about the pope’s meetings with foreign leaders typically offer only brief summaries.

News.Az