Pope Leo XIV arrives in Türkiye for first official trip - VIDEO

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Türkiye on Thursday for his first official visit abroad at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The pontiff was welcomed at the airport by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and accompanying officials, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The pope's flight took off from Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport (Fiumicino) at 07.40 am local time (0640GMT) on a special ITA Airways aircraft emblazoned with the papal emblem. His plane landed at Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 12.23 pm local time (0923GMT).

He will meet with Turkish officials, tour key cities, and visit significant religious sites during his stay.

Accompanying the pope are Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and a delegation of over 70 journalists covering the trip.

