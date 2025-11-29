Yandex metrika counter

Pope Leo XIV visits historic Sultanahmet Mosque in Türkiye

Pope Leo XIV visits historic Sultanahmet Mosque in Türkiye
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Pope Leo XIV, head of the Vatican, visited the historic Sultanahmet Mosque on Saturday during his official trip to Türkiye.

Accompanied by his delegation, the pope toured the mosque, which is renowned as the first Ottoman mosque with six minarets, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Mufti Emrullah Tuncel, and mosque staff joined the visit.

Muezzin Asgin Musa Tunca provided Pope Leo XIV with information about the mosque’s architecture and historical significance.


