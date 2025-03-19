Pope no longer needs mechanical ventilation, Vatican says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Holy See press office announced that Pope Francis no longer requires mechanical ventilation at night, and has less need of high-flow oxygen therapy during the day.

“The Holy Father's clinical condition is confirmed to be improving. The Holy Father has suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also has less need of high-flow oxygen therapy. Motor and respiratory physiotherapy is continuing to make progress,” the press office said in the latest update on the Pope's health, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

“This morning, on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, the Holy Father concelebrated Mass.”

The Pope's doctors have said that his lung infections are under control, although not eliminated. The values of his clinical analyses are in the normal range, and the Pope continues to be fever-free.

He spent his day receiving treatment, praying, and doing some work. No decision has yet been made regarding who will preside over liturgies during Holy Week.

Since the Pope's condition is stable, the next update on his health is expected no earlier than next week. The Holy See Press Office will give some general information to journalists on Friday, and again on Monday.

The last update on the Pope’s health had come on Monday evening. On that occasion, the Holy See Press Office had said that “the Pope's condition is stable, with slight improvements thanks to respiratory and motor therapy.”

“He is using high-flow oxygen therapy with nasal cannulas less frequently," the press office added, "and at times he does not require oxygen therapy. At night, he uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation.”

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since the 14th February.

