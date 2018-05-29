Pope sends a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The congratulatory letter says: "Your Excellency. I sincerely congratulate you and your compatriots on the national holiday of Azerbaijan - Republic Day. Your Excellency, taking this opportunity, I want to thank you for congratulating me on the fifth anniversary of my election as Pope. I ask the Almighty to send a lot of blessings to you, your relatives and the whole Azerbaijani people."

