Pope sends a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan
- 29 May 2018 17:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131470
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/pope-sends-a-congratulatory-letter-to-the-president-of-azerbaijan Copied
Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.
The congratulatory letter says: "Your Excellency. I sincerely congratulate you and your compatriots on the national holiday of Azerbaijan - Republic Day. Your Excellency, taking this opportunity, I want to thank you for congratulating me on the fifth anniversary of my election as Pope. I ask the Almighty to send a lot of blessings to you, your relatives and the whole Azerbaijani people."
News.Az