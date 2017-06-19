Yandex metrika counter

Popov: Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents stand for continuation of peace talks

Popov: Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents stand for continuation of peace talks

The OSCE Minsk Group hopes for the continuation of political dialogue between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov, told reporters in Baku and Yerevan that both in Baku and Yerevan the co-chairs held discussions in connection with the resumption of political dialogue.
 
“As a result of the discussions, it can be concluded that the presidents of both countries support the continuation of peace talks,” the Russian diplomat said.  

