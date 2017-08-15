Population of Azerbaijan as of July made public

Yandex metrika counter

Number of the Azerbaijani population increased by 40096 people or 0.4% from the beginning of the year and made 9850077 as of July 1.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that population density is 114 people per square kilometer.

53.0% of the total population are urban residents, 47.0% are rural residents, 49.9% aremen and 50.1% are women.

According to the report, at present, the women to men radio in Azerbaijan makes 1,006 to 1,000, respectively.

