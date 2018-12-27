Poroshenko dismisses ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Alexander Mishchenko from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

The corresponding decree dated Dec. 27, 2018, was published on the website of the Presidential Administration.

Alexander Mishchenko was appointed the ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan in 2011. Mishchenko previously served as Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey and Australia.

