Postage stamps marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev issued in Germany (PHOTO)

At the initiative of Azerpost LLC, the German Federal Printing House (Bundesdruckerei) has issued postage stamps marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Berlin told News.Az.

Bundesdruckerei representatives presented the postage stamps to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev. The diplomat thanked Bundesdruckerei for implementing such a noble project.

Special attention was paid to the design of the postage stamp printed with a total of 2,000 copies. The postage stamp depicts Heydar Aliyev’s photo and his quote “I have always been proud and today I am proud that I am Azerbaijani.”

Moreover, for the first time in Azerbaijan, a postage stamp, with a QR-code being inscribed onto it, was printed with 300,000 copies and put into circulation. Foreigners can obtain detailed information about Heydar Aliyev by scanning the QR Code which will direct them to the article about the national leader posted in English on the website https://president.az . The postage stamps designed in a modern style depict the photos of the national leader. Two artist-designers - Nariman Mammadzade and Orkhan Garayev worked on the project.

News.Az