Power outage again halts Tokyo area trains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Train services in the Tokyo area were temporarily disrupted on Friday after a power outage, the second such incident this month, affecting around 230,000 passengers and forcing some travelers to be evacuated onto railway tracks, operator JR East said.

The outage occurred at Ueno Station at around 6:55 a.m., halting 81 trains for up to seven hours, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Services were suspended on the Joban Line between Ueno and Tsuchiura stations, as well as sections of the Takasaki Line and the Tohoku Line.

The disruption followed a similar incident on January 16, when a power outage stopped trains on Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line—also operated by JR East—affecting approximately 673,000 people.

In Friday’s incident, officials determined that an overhead wire on a Joban Line platform at Ueno Station had been severed, the company said.

To reduce passenger inconvenience, JR East operated additional services on the Tohoku Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Omiya stations.

News.Az