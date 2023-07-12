Powerful Azerbaijani Army ‘guarantor of peace and stability’ in region - military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The powerful Azerbaijani Army is a guarantor of peace and stability in the region, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az

“Azerbaijan has never made territorial claims to other countries. Azerbaijan is a country that is always interested in ensuring lasting peace in its region. The development of the Azerbaijani Army is focused on preserving peace and stability in the region, which, in turn, allows the implementation of large-scale regional projects,” Ramaldanov said.

The expert emphasized that Azerbaijan’s reputation on a global scale is growing day by day.

“Sustainable economic development is secured in Azerbaijan. The unity between the Azerbaijani state and people increases the country’s power even more,” he added.

As for the modernization of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the military expert said reforms are being carried out in this regard.

“The modernization of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is carried out according to plan,” he said.

The military expert stressed that the Azerbaijani state also pays special attention to developing the defense industry sphere.

Ramaldanov pointed out that one of the top priorities for the Azerbaijani state is to restore the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“Immediately after the victory in the Second Karabakh War, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work was launched in the liberated Azerbaijani territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani state keeps doing everything possible to ensure the soonest return of all former IDPs to their native lands. For this purpose, all necessary activities are being carried out in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions,” he added.

News.Az