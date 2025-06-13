Powerful explosion reported in Tabriz – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion has reportedly rocked Iran’s Tabriz city.

Explosions took place in the area surrounding Tabriz Airport, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Friday, with strikes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech posted on YouTube that his forces struck the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization program."

Netanyahu described the attacks as a "targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," he said in a speech that his office posted to YouTube.

In turn, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take vengeance against Israel.

News.Az