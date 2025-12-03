Yandex metrika counter

Winter storm hits US Northeast, brings snow and travel chaos

  • World
  • Share
Winter storm hits US Northeast, brings snow and travel chaos
Photo: AP

The first major winter storm of the season swept across parts of the U.S. Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, bringing snow and ice, making roads hazardous, disrupting travel, and prompting school closures in some areas.

The storm could deliver up to a foot of snow (30 cm) along with wind and heavy rain to states including Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and Maine, though some areas received less than the predicted totals, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Storm warnings and weather advisories remained in effect throughout the day as the region prepared for the winter weather.

“It looks like winter wonderland at the moment,” said John Marino in New York’s Catskill Mountains, which could get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow. As co-owner of a ski shop, he said he’s grateful that several inches had already accumulated by Tuesday afternoon, a welcome bonus as the season gets into gear.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      