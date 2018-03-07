Prague hosts press conference on Azerbaijan for local journalists - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation featured Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, history, culture, economy, role in the region as well as Baku's bid for hosting EXPO-2025 World Exhibition.

On March 6, 2018, Azerbaijan-Europe Chamber of Commerce hosted a presentation about Azerbaijan at Prague's President Hotel for Czech media representatives with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Czechia. The presentation featured Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, history, culture, economy, role in the region as well as Baku's bid for hosting EXPO-2025 World Exhibition.

In the first part of the event Farid Shafiyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic made a presentation on the foreign policy of our country, international projects implemented in the region, Azerbaijani-Czech relations, as well as nomination of the Baku city for the EXPO-2025 World Exhibition.

Professor Eduard Gombar, Head of the Center for Caspian and Azerbaijan Studies at Karl University, provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's rich history and culture.

The next speaker of the Azerbaijan-European Chamber of Commerce David Snasel informed about the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Czech business relations. As a good example of economic and business relations between our countries, he pointed to Czechia's cooperation with Tatra and Ganja Automobile Plant and noted that a number of Czech companies successfully participated in infrastructure and logistics projects in Azerbaijan.

Later, local journalists answered the questions about our country. At the end of the event, the guests participated in the dinner of Azerbaijani cuisine. Along with journalists, the event was attended by Karl University students who show interest in our region.

News.Az

News.Az