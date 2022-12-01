Preliminary diplomatic consultation were held between Azerbaijan and Hungary over Armenia

"Azerbaijan was informed in advance that diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary will be restored," News.az reports.

According to the report, diplomatic consultations were held between Azerbaijan and Hungary regarding this issue.

"The Azerbaijani side was fully informed about the progress of the process. Azerbaijan and Hungary have real partnership relations based on close friendship and trust," the information emphasized.

Note that on December 1, within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Meeting, the Armenian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Peter Siyyarto met in Lodz.

At that meeting, an agreement was reached on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Armenia.

News.Az