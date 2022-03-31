Preparations underway for Lavrov-Kuleba meeting: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations are underway for another meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with local A Haber TV channel, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu did not rule out a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy following the talks between the top diplomats of the two countries.

The Turkish minister did not disclose the date of the ministerial meeting.

“A meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers is likely to take place in the coming weeks,” he added.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, the Turkish city of Antalya hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

News.Az