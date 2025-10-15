President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-Brazil education cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil.”

According to the order, the agreement has been officially ratified, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Once the agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education will oversee its implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil after the internal procedures required for the agreement to take effect have been completed.

The agreement was originally signed on September 1, 2025, in Brasilia.

News.Az