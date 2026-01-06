Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan–Jordan cooperation program

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Freepik

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree ratifying the Executive Cooperation Program between Azerbaijan and Jordan for 2025–2027, strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

The program covers cooperation in science and education, culture and art, youth and sports, archaeology, health, and media between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was signed during the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, held in Baku on November 27, 2025.

 


