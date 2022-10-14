President Aliyev: Armenia organized provocations against Azerbaijani embassies in Lebanon and US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has organized provocations against the embassies of Azerbaijan in Lebanon and the United States, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

The head of state said there is video footage of that, and the latest act of aggression and terror, using firearms, when a car of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States was fired at.

“We call on the authorities of the United States, France, Lebanon and all other countries where there are Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions that can be subjected to terror, to show responsibility and fulfill their international obligations. We have no doubts that the acts of terror and vandalism were organized by Armenia. Why am I saying this? Because in the 1990s, Armenian special services carried out 32 terrorist acts – explosions in the subway, buses, ferries and trains. As a result of those heinous terrorist acts, more than 2,000 Azerbaijani civilians were killed,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az