President Aliyev attends opening of Hajigabul Industrial Estate and new highway

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday attended the opening of the Hajigabul Industrial Estate.

The head of state was informed of the enterprises at the industrial estate.

The president also attended the inauguration of Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation.

He was informed of the technical indicators of the 11,5 km-long road.

The head of state then attended the presentation of the agropark owned by Agro Dairy Limited Liability Company in Hajigabul district.

A 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation was launched in Hajiqabul district.

President Aliyev also attended the event.

Chairman of the Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the substation.

News.Az