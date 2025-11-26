President Aliyev awards Azerbaijani athletes for success at Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to reward Azerbaijani athletes who achieved top results at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as well as their coaches and other specialists involved in their preparation.

Under the order, 1,900,000 manats have been allocated from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been instructed to develop and approve, within 10 days, the rules for distributing the funds. These rules will cover rewards for athletes, their coaches, and other specialists who contributed to outstanding performances, taking into account the level of competition, the number of medals won, participation in individual or team events, and the allocation of monetary prizes.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring the necessary funding.

News.Az