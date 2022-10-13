President Aliyev: Azerbaijan actively promotes creation of Zangezur Corridor, which will be integral part of Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan actively promotes the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, which will be an integral part of the Middle Corridor, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the plenary session of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which was held in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Large-scale transportation infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan transformed our country into one of the important international transportation and logistics hubs. In the first 9 months of 2022, the transit through Azerbaijan increased by nearly 65%,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to the development of the East-West and North-South transportation corridors.

“Azerbaijan actively promotes the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, which will be an integral part of the Middle Corridor,” he added.

