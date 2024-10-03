President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to development of ties with Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Germany, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the country’s national holiday - German Unity Day.

“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen and expand friendly relations between our countries, including our mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian domains,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports.“I express my hope that we will maintain close cooperation with Germany within the framework of COP29, scheduled to take place in Baku in November,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az